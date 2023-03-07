Courts grant thousands of marijuana expungements after Amendment 3 passing.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Stores in Missouri are on track to sell hundreds of millions of dollars worth of recreational marijuana in 2023. The first month of recreational sales topped $71 million.

Counties across the state are also focusing on removing marijuana convictions from people’s records. According to the group Missouri Norml, state courts granted more than 3,500 expungements at the start of the year.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.