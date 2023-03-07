Today starts a cooler pattern, tracking several rounds of rain

News 4 Afternoon Update: March 6
By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Cloudy and cooler this afternoon
  • Rain arrives after 10 pm tonight, may see light sleet Wednesday AM
  • More rain forecasted Thursday

Today: Temperatures this afternoon will sit over 20° cooler than yesterday. Highs will reach the lower 50s (Yesterday we were in the mid-70s). Cloud cover remains, and we’ll have a N/NE breeze around 10-15mph.

Tonight: We get out the first round of light rain. This will move in after 10 pm. With temperatures dropping to the 30s overnight, we can’t rule out some light sleet for western Missouri or east central Illinois. We’re not expecting road impacts given that temperatures will stay above freezing.

Another round of rain arrives Thursday, though Models don’t agree yet on the timing. It looks more likely in the afternoon and evening, perhaps lingering into Friday morning.

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(generic image)
St. Louis police investigate more than a dozen car break-ins at The Armory, City Foundry
News 4 Investigates: Deal lets new police chief have sizable part of paycheck cut by a non-profit
News 4 Investigates: Deal lets new police chief have part of paycheck cut by a non-profit
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The shooting...
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 3 at Chicago-area home
The call came out around 2 a.m. for a 2-alarm house fire near Charlotte Avenue and Justin Drive.
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Columbia, Ill.
MO House passes bill that would give control of St. Louis City police to state-appointed Board...
MO House passes bill that would give control of St. Louis City police to state-appointed Board of Police Commissioners

Latest News

March 7 afternoon seven day
Today starts a cooler pattern, tracking several rounds of rain
March 7 morning seven-day
A Colder Pattern, Rain Tonight
7 day forecast for March 6.
Cooler & Near Normal Temps Return This Week
7 day forecast for March 6.
Cooler & Near Normal Temps Return This Week