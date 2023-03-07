Today starts a cooler pattern, tracking several rounds of rain

First Alert Weather:

Cloudy and cooler this afternoon

Rain arrives after 10 pm tonight, may see light sleet Wednesday AM

More rain forecasted Thursday

Today: Temperatures this afternoon will sit over 20° cooler than yesterday. Highs will reach the lower 50s (Yesterday we were in the mid-70s). Cloud cover remains, and we’ll have a N/NE breeze around 10-15mph.

Tonight: We get out the first round of light rain. This will move in after 10 pm. With temperatures dropping to the 30s overnight, we can’t rule out some light sleet for western Missouri or east central Illinois. We’re not expecting road impacts given that temperatures will stay above freezing.

Another round of rain arrives Thursday, though Models don’t agree yet on the timing. It looks more likely in the afternoon and evening, perhaps lingering into Friday morning.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.