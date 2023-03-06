Want your own golf course? This one’s for sale in Kentucky

Arrowhead Golf Course is an 18 hole semi-private course in Cadiz, Kentucky.
Arrowhead Golf Course in Cadiz, Kentucky, is listed for sale, according to a Facebook post by...
Arrowhead Golf Course in Cadiz, Kentucky, is listed for sale, according to a Facebook post by ATLAS Real Estate, Auction, and Appraisal Services.(ATLAS Real Estate, Auction, & Appraisal Services)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Arrowhead Golf Course in Cadiz, Kentucky, is listed for sale, according to a Facebook post by ATLAS Real Estate, Auction, and Appraisal Services.

LAND AUCTION Arrowhead Golf Course Friday March 31st at 2:00PM Auction Preview Monday March 20th from 4-6:00PM 183...

Posted by ATLAS Real Estate, Auction, & Appraisal Services on Sunday, March 5, 2023

An auction is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31. Prospective buyers are invited to preview the property from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 20.

The post said the property boasted “abundant opportunities, ample road frontage, offered in tracts and combinations.”

Arrowhead Golf Course is an 18 hole regulation semi-private 72-par course with a 71.7 rating.

It includes a 20 tee driving range, ponds and cart paths.

“The 18-hole Arrowhead course at the Arrowhead Golf Club facility in Cadiz, Kentucky was designed by Gary Roger Baird, ASGCA and is currently managed by Jeremy Ross, Manager/Superintendent. The course features 6,750 yards of golf from the long tees with a par of 72,” the listing mentioned.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(generic image)
St. Louis police investigate more than a dozen car break-ins at The Armory, City Foundry
Police investigate shooting at QuikTrip in Florissant
Police investigate shooting at QuikTrip in Florissant
CITY SC celebrates in front of fans after beating Charlotte FC 3-1.
St. Louis CITY SC wins inaugural home game in front of sold-out crowd
K-9 Balko died Friday night, March 3, while conducting a search inside the Railway Exchange...
St. Louis Fire Department K-9 dies during search mission
One person has life threatening injuries after being shot at St. Peters Schnucks Friday night.
Woman shot in attempted robbery at St. Peters Schnucks

Latest News

From left: Ranell Robinson, Tyler Banks and Jeremiah Twiggs have been charged in connection...
3 suspects in custody in connection with shooting of 5 inside Hotshots in Cape Girardeau
While outdoor warning sirens can warn of incoming severe weather, always have multiple ways to...
This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week across Missouri and Illinois
Pattonville High School.
Pattonville High School announces early dismissal today
Ivan Henley, 27, pleaded guilty on Monday to Murder 2nd Degree and three related offenses, in...
Man pleads guilty to killing person who was buying a gun from him in 2019
The call came out around 2 a.m. for a 2-alarm house fire near Charlotte Avenue and Justin Drive.
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Columbia, Ill.