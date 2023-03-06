St. Louis police investigating after a dozen cars broken into at The Armory

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a rash of car break-ins at The Armory over the weekend.

Police confirmed to News 4 at least a dozen cars were broken into when officers arrived to the call.

The Armory has had a series of break-ins during the few months the business has been open.

“We had just heard about a lot of people say that cars were getting broke into on Facebook and things,” one woman told News 4 at The Armory on Sunday. “So, we were a little skeptical, but we came during the day and it was a really good time.”

“We owe it to our taxpayers that we provide the best services here in the City of St. Louis, so that we can thrive and that we feel safe and we can go out to the businesses,” said St. Louis alderwoman Tina Pihl who represents the Midtown ward.

Pihl said she’s planning to meet with the police captain for the district to discuss the crime plan to prevent car break-ins.

