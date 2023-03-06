St. Louis police investigating after a dozen cars broken into at The Armory

Several car break-ins have been reported at The Armory since opening
Police confirmed to News 4 at least a dozen cars were broken into when officers arrived to the call.
By Deion Broxton
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a rash of car break-ins at The Armory over the weekend.

Police confirmed to News 4 at least a dozen cars were broken into when officers arrived to the call.

The Armory has had a series of break-ins during the few months the business has been open.

“We had just heard about a lot of people say that cars were getting broke into on Facebook and things,” one woman told News 4 at The Armory on Sunday. “So, we were a little skeptical, but we came during the day and it was a really good time.”

“We owe it to our taxpayers that we provide the best services here in the City of St. Louis, so that we can thrive and that we feel safe and we can go out to the businesses,” said St. Louis alderwoman Tina Pihl who represents the Midtown ward.

Pihl said she’s planning to meet with the police captain for the district to discuss the crime plan to prevent car break-ins.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has life threatening injuries after being shot at St. Peters Schnucks Friday night.
Woman shot in attempted robbery at St. Peters Schnucks
St. Louis CITY SC faced Charlotte FC at 7:30 p.m. at CITYPARK.
St. Louis CITY SC wins inaugural home game in front of sold-out crowd
K-9 Balko died Friday night, March 3, while conducting a search inside the Railway Exchange...
St. Louis Fire Department K-9 dies during search mission
Police investigate shooting at QuikTrip in Florissant
Police investigate shooting at QuikTrip in Florissant
More rocks thrown from Hampton Avenue overpass, damaging vehicles
More rocks thrown from Hampton Avenue overpass, damaging vehicles

Latest News

St. Louis police investigating after a dozen cars broken into at The Armory
St. Louis police investigating after a dozen cars broken into at The Armory
Police investigate shooting at QuikTrip in Florissant
Police investigate shooting at QuikTrip in Florissant
Church builds new playground to honor a life lost too soon
Church builds new playground to honor a life lost too soon
Communities gathered to celebrate the life of local fire chief
Communities gathered to celebrate the life of local fire chief