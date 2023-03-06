St. Louis Art Museum showcases the beauty of flowers

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Art Museum showcased the beauty of art and flowers this weekend.

The annual Art in Bloom festival returned this year as an in-person event. Local floral designers create displays to match the different pieces of art.

Art in Bloom is just one of the spring events at the St. Louis Art Museum.

You can find more information on the museum’s website.

