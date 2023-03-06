Pattonville High School announces early dismissal today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Pattonville High School has announced it will dismiss students early Monday, March 6.

According to a letter from Superintendent Dr. Barry Nelson, a student at the school notified staff that someone had written a graffiti threat on the wall of a stall in two boys restrooms which said, “I’m going to shoot the school Monday.” Administrators, school resource officers and the Maryland Heights Police Department began investigating the threat and decided to send students home as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing.

