Pattonville High School announces early dismissal today

Pattonville High School.
Pattonville High School.(Pattonville Pirates Facebook)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Pattonville High School has announced it will dismiss students early Monday, March 6.

According to a letter from Superintendent Dr. Barry Nelson, a student at the school notified staff that someone had written a graffiti threat on the wall of a stall in two boys restrooms which said, “I’m going to shoot the school Monday.” Administrators, school resource officers and the Maryland Heights Police Department began investigating the threat and decided to send students home as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate shooting at QuikTrip in Florissant
Police investigate shooting at QuikTrip in Florissant
St. Louis police investigating after a dozen cars broken into at The Armory
St. Louis police investigating after a dozen cars broken into at The Armory
St. Louis CITY SC faced Charlotte FC at 7:30 p.m. at CITYPARK.
St. Louis CITY SC wins inaugural home game in front of sold-out crowd
K-9 Balko died Friday night, March 3, while conducting a search inside the Railway Exchange...
St. Louis Fire Department K-9 dies during search mission
Man charged after police chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Jennings
Man charged after police chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Jennings

Latest News

Ivan Henley, 27, pleaded guilty on Monday to Murder 2nd Degree and three related offenses, in...
Man pleads guilty to killing person who was buying a gun from him in 2019
The call came out around 2 a.m. for a 2-alarm house fire near Charlotte Avenue and Justin Drive.
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Columbia, Ill.
The call came out around 2 a.m. for a 2-alarm house fire near Charlotte Avenue and Justin Drive.
Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Columbia, Ill.
St. Louis police investigating after a dozen cars broken into at The Armory
St. Louis police investigating after a dozen cars broken into at The Armory