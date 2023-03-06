Nootbaar collects two hits, teaches Ohtani to grind the pepper as Team Japan wins exhibition

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Already a local sensation in St. Louis, it now appears Lars Nootbaar has taken his pepper-grinding ways to an international stage.

The Cardinals outfielder, who carries Japanese ancestry on his mother’s side, is representing the country for Team Japan in this spring’s World Baseball Classic. Unsurprisingly for those who have seen Noot in action with St. Louis over the past couple of years, it hasn’t taken him long to get acclimated with his new teammates.

In an exhibition win over the Hanshin Tigers on Monday, Nootbaar went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Naturally, he made sure to grind some pepper to commemorate his contributions to the win.

In his first appearance for Team Japan, Lars Nootbaar went 2-for-3 with a RBI single and run scored in an exhibition win vs. Hanshin.



He made sure to pack the pepper grinder for the trip too. pic.twitter.com/P6VhIExP2B — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 6, 2023

The pepper trail goes even farther than that, as Nootbaar has evidently gotten one of MLB’s biggest superstars on board with the routine. According to an MLB.com report, Japanese sensation and Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani told Nootbaar he would roll with whatever the Cardinals outfielder came up with to celebrate their hits with Team Japan.

Nootbaar taught Ohtani about grinding the pepper before the game, and sure enough, Ohtani broke out the celly as he crossed home plate after one of his two home runs on the day.

Did Shohei just..... Grind the pepper..... Oh it's a blessed day https://t.co/6x3rj1CNwg — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) March 6, 2023

Nootbaar, Ohtani and the rest of Team Japan will take on China on March 9 at 4:00 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.