Mizzou’s Kobe Brown named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, member of All-SEC First Team

Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, celebrates a three point basket in front of Kentucky's Chris...
Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, celebrates a three point basket in front of Kentucky's Chris Livingston, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri senior forward Kobe Brown was among the award-winners Monday when the Southeastern Conference announced honorees for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season.

Brown, who averaged 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as a senior, was named the All-SEC First Team. Brown is the only player in the nation shooting above 55 percent from the floor and above 40 percent from 3-point range.

He was also the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, with a 3.594 GPA. This fall, Brown earned a perfect 4.0 GPA and was a member of the Dean’s List for the fifth time in his career.

Brown is the first-ever Missouri Tiger to win SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He’s the fifth Tiger in program history to earn First-Team All-SEC honors.

Missouri is the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament and will begin play in Nashville on Friday.

