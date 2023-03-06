Mizzou’s Kobe Brown named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, member of All-SEC First Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri senior forward Kobe Brown was among the award-winners Monday when the Southeastern Conference announced honorees for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season.

Brown, who averaged 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as a senior, was named the All-SEC First Team. Brown is the only player in the nation shooting above 55 percent from the floor and above 40 percent from 3-point range.

He was also the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, with a 3.594 GPA. This fall, Brown earned a perfect 4.0 GPA and was a member of the Dean’s List for the fifth time in his career.

Brown is the first-ever Missouri Tiger to win SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He’s the fifth Tiger in program history to earn First-Team All-SEC honors.

READ MORE: Mizzou claims highest SEC Tournament seed in school history

Missouri is the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament and will begin play in Nashville on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.