‘I feel great’: World War II Navy vet celebrates his 100th birthday

A doctor and WWII veteran celebrated 100 years of life with 13 other centenarians Sunday.
By News 12 Connecticut, Inc. staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, INC.) – A doctor and World War II Navy veteran in Connecticut celebrated his 100th birthday.

Harold Batt was a practicing radiologist until just a few years ago and doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“I’m 100 years old today and I feel great,” he said.

Batt’s 100th birthday happened to coincide with the annual centenarian celebration at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport on Sunday.

Batt was joined by 13 others who were also celebrating their 100th birthdays.

Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal was also on hand for the festivities.

Copyright 2023 NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, INC. via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(generic image)
St. Louis police investigate more than a dozen car break-ins at The Armory, City Foundry
Police investigate shooting at QuikTrip in Florissant
Police investigate shooting at QuikTrip in Florissant
CITY SC celebrates in front of fans after beating Charlotte FC 3-1.
St. Louis CITY SC wins inaugural home game in front of sold-out crowd
K-9 Balko died Friday night, March 3, while conducting a search inside the Railway Exchange...
St. Louis Fire Department K-9 dies during search mission
One person has life threatening injuries after being shot at St. Peters Schnucks Friday night.
Woman shot in attempted robbery at St. Peters Schnucks

Latest News

Prosecutors said the man attacked a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon.
Man accused of trying to open jet’s door, attacking crew
Tips for buying a timeshare
Due diligence a must when considering purchasing a timeshare
Due diligence a must when considering purchasing a timeshare
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
FILE - Also on Monday, a Colorado man pleaded guilty on to using a chemical spray to attack...
2 Capitol riot defendants sought by FBI after disappearing