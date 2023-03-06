How you can help the St. Louis Area Foodbank

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Area Foodbank is seeing a significant increase in need but food and financial donations are down.

“We’re seeing anywhere from 15-20 percent decline in food donations,” said Meredith Knopp, president and CEO of the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

Knopp also said their revenue is down and that they are still seeing a heightened need from where it was pre-COVID.

“We don’t have the support to do what we need to do, so we’re having to make some tough decisions as a food bank,” she said.

The foodbank told News 4 that more and more working families are having trouble affording basic necessities and making ends meet.

Click here to donate to the organization or for information on hosting a food drive.

