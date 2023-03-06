March-like temps return tomorrow

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Temps in the 70s today
  • Tuesday brings a return to seasonable temps
  • Rain arrives Tuesday night and sticks around in the forecast Friday.

Today: Considerable cloudiness and mild with a breeze out of the southwest. The average high for today is 53 but our high in the 70s is more typical of late April or early May.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be more seasonable with highs in the lower 50s. It will still be cloudy, but the rain lasts until late evening.

Tuesday PM - Friday: We’ll have multiple rounds of rain moving in, with the heaviest falling between Thursday afternoon and Friday AM. This will keep temperatures for the rest of the work-week cooler. Accumulations around 1/2″ are expected, but the higher rainfall totals look to be in central and southern Missouri. These March-like temperatures look to stay through the end of the month.

