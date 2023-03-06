Episode 224: Menya Rui

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of St. Louis’ hottest new restaurants is in a nondescript strip mall off Hampton.

The space is small, with just 24 seats, so you’ll often find a line outside. But the service moves quickly at Steven Pursely’s ramen shop. The compact restaurant is reminiscent of Japan, where Steven grew up and eventually returned after college to study ramen.

Steven shares his journey and the role his family played in helping him accomplish his dream of changing the way many in St. Louis think of ramen. We talk about what sets his noodles apart, and a big part of that is the handmade process that results in a perfect bite.

Menya Rui is open for dinner from Thursday through Sunday. There’s no reservations and there’s no take-out.But it’s well worth the wait.

