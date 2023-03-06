Crews respond to overnight house fire in Columbia, Ill.

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Columbia, Ill. Monday morning.

The call came out around 2 a.m. for a 2-alarm house fire near Charlotte Avenue and Justin Drive. Neighbors tell News 4 the family inside the home made it out safe. The Illinois State Fire Marshal is currently on scene investigating.

Fire Departments from Columbia, Waterloo, Prairie Du Pont, Milstadt and Mehlville assisted on scene. News 4 will update this story once new information is released.

