Cooler & Near Normal Temps Return This Week

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Cooler and more near normal temps return Tuesday
  • Next rain chance is late Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning
  • More rain in the forecast Thursday into Friday

Tonight: Dry and cooler as we head down to a low in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow: A much cooler day, but actually closer to normal with a high in the mid to low 50s. It will turn mostly cloudy and there’s a slim chance for a shower in the evening. Dry air will likely keep the rain from developing on the ground until late evening or overnight.

Wednesday will have a few rain showers in the morning and it may mix with sleet or snow. But temperatures will be above freezing, so if any mix develops then we don’t expect any road impacts. Morning rain ends, then a chilly and mostly cloudy day with highs in the 40s.

Another round of rain arrives Thursday, though Models don’t agree yet on the timing. It looks more likely in the afternoon and evening, perhaps lingering into Friday morning.

7 Day Forecast

70s By Monday, Rain Arrives Late Tuesday Night
