Communities gathered to celebrate the life of local fire chief

Chief Alfred LaPointe, 52, of the French Village Fire Department died last week from cancer.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Communities from both sides of the river joined together to celebrate the life of a local fire chief.

Chief Alfred LaPointe, 52, of the French Village Fire Department died last week from cancer. Firefighters from both sides of the river attended a visitation for the chief in Fairview Heights on Sunday.

In addition to his duties as chief in French Village, LaPointe was also a battalion chief at the Rock Community Fire District in Arnold.

Funeral services are tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary in Fairview Heights.

