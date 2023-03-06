Church builds new playground to honor a life lost too soon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new beginning for the congregation of a St.Louis County church.

The church is building a new playground to honor a young life lost too soon.

St. John’s United Church in Green Park broke ground on a new playground on Sunday morning to honor the life of 12-year-old Logan Zielinkski, who died in a drowning accident in June 2021.

