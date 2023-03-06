Charges issued in false impersonation of law enforcement officer case in St. Louis County

Timothy White (left) and Adam Andrews (right) are accused of falsely impersonating a law enforcement officer.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges against Timothy White, 34, and Adam Andrews, 29, in a case of impersonating law enforcement.

According to police, Andrews had called a woman and claimed to be a St. Louis County Police Detective. Andrews and White told the woman that the father of her child had been murdered. Andrews, acting with White, then asked the woman to meet with them to discuss the case.

Andrews and White are both being held on a $50,000 cash-only, no 10% bond.

