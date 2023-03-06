3 suspects in custody in connection with shooting of 5 inside Hotshots in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three suspects are in custody in connection with a shooting inside a bar and grill in Cape Girardeau on Saturday night, March 4.

Police say a third suspect was taken into custody at 3 p.m. on March 5.

He was identified as Jeremiah Twiggs, 39, of Cape Girardeau, and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

24-year-old Tyler Banks, of Cape Girardeau, turned himself in to the police department around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 6. He was charged felony assault second degree and felony armed criminal action. He is being held on a $150,000 cash bound.

Another suspect was previously arrested in connection with the shooting.

Ranell Robinson, 43, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, assault in the second degree and armed criminal action. Robinson is currently being held on a $150,000 cash bond.

According to Cape Girardeau police, officers were called to Hotshots Bar and Grill on North Main Street at 11:20 p.m. to a report of multiple people shot inside the restaurant.

When they arrived, officers found four victims with gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, the Major Case Squad learned there were five victims in relation to the shooting.

The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to court documents, a total of three people began shooting at each other following some kind of altercation during a game of pool.

Cape Girardeau Police said one of the victims is in critical condition and the four others are stable.

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting, and there is no threat to the general public.

According to police, the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has disbanded following the three arrests.

The investigation is ongoing and will continue to be handled by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

