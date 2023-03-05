Police investigate shooting at QuikTrip in Florissant

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Florissant Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Florissant QuikTrip on Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened at the QT located at Lindbergh Boulevard and Thunderbird Avenue. They said one man was shot and was taken to an area hospital. The victim is in stable condition.

This story will be updated when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has life threatening injuries after being shot at St. Peters Schnucks Friday night.
Woman shot in attempted robbery at St. Peters Schnucks
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
7 Day Forecast March 4
Weekend warm-up
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer on parole arrested for attacking woman outside Central...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer on parole arrested for attacking woman outside Central West End store
AG Bailey’s office is requiring Mayor Jones produce all communications she’s ever had with...
MO AG subpoenas Jones, Green in Gardner removal proceedings

Latest News

Community activists rally for Kim Gardner in wake of subpoenas
Community activists rally for Kim Gardner in wake of subpoenas
Man charged after police chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Jennings
Man charged after police chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Jennings
Community activists rally for Kim Gardner in wake of subpoenas
Community activists rally for Kim Gardner in wake of subpoenas
WashU scientist gets grant to further research on hydrocephalus
WashU scientist gets grant to further research on hydrocephalus