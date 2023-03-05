Police investigate shooting at QuikTrip in Florissant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Florissant Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Florissant QuikTrip on Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened at the QT located at Lindbergh Boulevard and Thunderbird Avenue. They said one man was shot and was taken to an area hospital. The victim is in stable condition.

This story will be updated when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.