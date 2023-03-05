Community activists rally for Kim Gardner in wake of subpoenas

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Saturday, dozens of people rallied to support St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

The Community Justice Coalition held a rally for Gardner at Fountain Temple Church of God in Christ in North City.

Criticism from state and local leaders against Gardner has increased after a teenage volleyball player was hit by a car in Downtown St. Louis recently. Daniel Riley, the man accused of violating his bond and illegally driving the car, broke his bond more than 100 times in two years, according to court records.

RELATED: News 4 Investigates: Man who caused downtown crash never had bond revoked despite over 100 violations

Members of the Community Justice Coalition are demanding St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Bryan Hettenbach resign for not keeping Riley in jail. Court records show at least four judges gave Riley bond.

Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick issued a subpoena to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office on Thursday.

Fitzpatrick’s office announced that subpoenaed documents include bank statements, credit card statements, policy guidelines, and other expenditure information. The information was reportedly first requested on Jan. 23, 2023, with a deadline of Feb. 14, 2023.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued a subpoena for Mayor Tishaura Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green on Friday.

Bailey’s office is requiring Jones produce all communications she’s ever had with Gardner since 2017, going back to the time when she was City Treasurer. Jones was elected Mayor in 2021, the subpoena is for her specifically, not the Mayor’s office. The Attorney General also sent a similar request to Comptroller Darlene Green, also asking for documentation of money paid to Gardner’s private attorneys.

“The whole system of injustice is guilty for that young lady losing her legs,” Rev. Darryl Gray with the Community Justice Coalition. “But if the AG wanted to do something about crime it wouldn’t be to attack Kim Gardner, it’s to make sure we have more money to deal with crime prevention.”

Gardner claims her office did verbal motions to revoke Riley’s bail three times, but the office never provided News 4 with physical evidence as of Saturday.

Redditt Hudson with the Circuit Attorney’s Office attended Saturday’s rally.

“I physically produced them at the hearing for the committee chair,” Hudson said referring to court documentation that shows Judge Hettenbach was aware of Riley’s violations. “A physical reality it exists. This is saying, ‘I know that the violations have taken place.’ The court--that means the judge--has reviewed the bond--’I looked at it. I looked at Riley’s situation, and I leave the defendant on GPS.’ He made the decision to do that.”

“It is the judge who has the power to revoke the bond of someone who’s facing criminal charges,” Community Justice Coalition co-chairperson Zaki Baruti said.

Mayor Jones and Comptroller Green have until March 13 to produce the documents requested in subpoenas. Bailey has called on Gardner to step down. He initiated the process that could lead to her removal Thursday, Feb. 23.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.