CITY SC: João Klauss scores again in 3-1 win over Charlotte FC

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - João Klauss has now scored in both of CITY SC’s first two matches of the season.

On top of the late, game-winning goal against Austin FC, Klauss netted a late dagger against Charlotte to secure a 3-1 home opener victory. He capitalized on a poor pass by the Charlotte FC defense and chipped the goalkeeper in the 70th minute to give CITY SC some breathing room in the final third of the match.

The 6′3″ Brazilian has been a powerful presence at forward for the club as he leads them in goals scored and on-target scoring attempts. After the game, Klauss expressed joy in finding a new home in St. Louis.

“I want to be on the club that I can say ‘that’s my club’ and that I’m home. And yeah, today, when you’re playing in front of these great fans and a lot of love from outside, I can tell you how good I’m feeling,” he said.

Klauss signed a contract last March on a transfer from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim of the German Bundesliga. He has played 176 minutes in the first two matches and easily looks to be a key figure for CITY SC moving forward.

Both Klauss and CITY SC will look to continue the momentum on the road against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, March 11.

