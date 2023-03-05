70s By Monday, Rain Arrives Late Tuesday Night

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Temps in the 70s for Monday
  • Cooler weather is on the horizon
  • Rain arrives Tuesday night and sticks around in the forecast Friday.

Tonight: A warm front will lift across the area turning the winds southerly and creating even more of a warm up. Temperatures will hold steady overnight and soar into the 70s tomorrow.

What’s next? Monday will mostly sunny with gusty southerly winds. Tuesday begins the transition to a pattern that favors colder-than-normal temperatures. We have rain chances from late Tuesday night through Friday. The pattern for cooler temperatures looks favorable through at least mid-March, possibly through the end of the month.

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has life threatening injuries after being shot at St. Peters Schnucks Friday night.
Woman shot in attempted robbery at St. Peters Schnucks
St. Louis CITY SC faced Charlotte FC at 7:30 p.m. at CITYPARK.
St. Louis CITY SC wins inaugural home game in front of sold-out crowd
K-9 Balko died Friday night, March 3, while conducting a search inside the Railway Exchange...
St. Louis Fire Department K-9 dies during search mission
More rocks thrown from Hampton Avenue overpass, damaging vehicles
More rocks thrown from Hampton Avenue overpass, damaging vehicles
Shooting generic
Police investigate shooting at QuikTrip in Florissant

Latest News

Weekend warm-up
Weekend warm-up
7 Day Forecast March 4
Weekend warm-up
Weekend warm-up
Weekend warm-up
Morning frost with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s by afternoon.
Fog & Frost this morning - Then a weekend warm-up