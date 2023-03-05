70s By Monday, Rain Arrives Late Tuesday Night
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Temps in the 70s for Monday
- Cooler weather is on the horizon
- Rain arrives Tuesday night and sticks around in the forecast Friday.
Tonight: A warm front will lift across the area turning the winds southerly and creating even more of a warm up. Temperatures will hold steady overnight and soar into the 70s tomorrow.
What’s next? Monday will mostly sunny with gusty southerly winds. Tuesday begins the transition to a pattern that favors colder-than-normal temperatures. We have rain chances from late Tuesday night through Friday. The pattern for cooler temperatures looks favorable through at least mid-March, possibly through the end of the month.
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.