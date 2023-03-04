Warm this weekend, rain a few days away

First Alert Weather:

Temps in the 60s for Sunday

Cooler weather is on the horizon

Rain arrives Tuesday night and sticks around in the forecast for a while.

Today will bring mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs will sit in the lower and mid-60s. A weak warm front will lift northward this afternoon increasing our winds. Expect gusts around 25mph.

What’s next? Monday will be even warmer with gusty southerly winds and clear skies helping warm temperatures to the mid-70s. Tuesday begins the transition to a pattern that favors colder-than-normal temperatures. We have rain chances Wednesday - next Saturday. The pattern for cooler temperatures looks favorable through at least mid-March, possibly through the end of the month.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.