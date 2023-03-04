Warm this weekend, rain a few days away

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Temps in the 60s for Sunday
  • Cooler weather is on the horizon
  • Rain arrives Tuesday night and sticks around in the forecast for a while.

Today will bring mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs will sit in the lower and mid-60s. A weak warm front will lift northward this afternoon increasing our winds. Expect gusts around 25mph.

What’s next? Monday will be even warmer with gusty southerly winds and clear skies helping warm temperatures to the mid-70s. Tuesday begins the transition to a pattern that favors colder-than-normal temperatures. We have rain chances Wednesday - next Saturday. The pattern for cooler temperatures looks favorable through at least mid-March, possibly through the end of the month.

7 Day Forecast

