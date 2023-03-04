Vashon boys basketball wins 8th district title, headed to Class 4 Sweet 16

Senior Cameron Stovall (right) celebrates after scoring against Miller Career Friday night.
Senior Cameron Stovall (right) celebrates after scoring against Miller Career Friday night.(KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Vashon Wolverines won its eighth district championship after beating Miller Career 67-38 Friday night at Harris Stowe State University.

The Wolverines controlled the first quarter, with sophomore Trey Williams Jr. and Dierre Hill Jr. scoring half of the teams’ points. Vashon went into the second half leading the Phoenix 36-15.

The Wolverines continued to stay in the lead in the third quarter, then later sealed the game away, taking home the Class 4 District 5 trophy. They will face the winner of the District 6 championship on March 6 at 6 p.m. at Troy Buchanan High School.

