State looking for organizations to help close summer food gap among children
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Thousands of kids lose out on meals during summer vacation. The state is looking for assistance to close that gap through a summer food service program.
The Department of Health and Senior Services is asking nonprofits throughout Missouri to join the program and will reimburse those that help. Click here to learn more about it.
