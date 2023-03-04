St. Louis Fire Department K9 dies during search and rescue mission

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Fire Department lost a member of its K9 Search and Rescue Unit Friday night, March 3.

K9 Balko died Friday night while performing a search at the Railway Exchange Building. The fire department made the announcement in a post on Twitter around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the line of duty death of Balko, a member of @STLFireDept’s K-9 Search & Rescue Unit. Balko tragically died last night while performing a search at the Railway Exchange Building.



Rest easy Balko, we’ll take it from here. #LODD #STL pic.twitter.com/NKamOxNvMc — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) March 4, 2023

Balko was 6-years-old.

He is credited with nine finds, including at the fatal fire at Bob Kramer’s Marionettes Inc.

Memorial arrangements for Balko are to be announced.

