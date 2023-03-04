Police chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Jennings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police are leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Jennings.

Investigators said it began last night with a police chase in St. Louis City that ended in Jennings.

Officers claim the suspect pointed a gun at police while getting out of a car.

An officer then fired at the suspect, who was taken into custody.

