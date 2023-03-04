Police chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Jennings
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police are leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Jennings.
Investigators said it began last night with a police chase in St. Louis City that ended in Jennings.
Officers claim the suspect pointed a gun at police while getting out of a car.
An officer then fired at the suspect, who was taken into custody.
