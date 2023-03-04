Police chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Jennings

St. Louis County Police are leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Jennings.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police are leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Jennings.

Investigators said it began last night with a police chase in St. Louis City that ended in Jennings.

Officers claim the suspect pointed a gun at police while getting out of a car.

An officer then fired at the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has life threatening injuries after being shot at St. Peters Schnucks Friday night.
Woman shot in attempted robbery at St. Peters Schnucks
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Weekend warm-up
Weekend warm-up
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer on parole arrested for attacking woman outside Central...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer on parole arrested for attacking woman outside Central West End store
AG Bailey’s office is requiring Mayor Jones produce all communications she’s ever had with...
MO AG subpoenas Jones, Green in Gardner removal proceedings

Latest News

WashU scientist gets grant to further research on hydrocephalus
WashU scientist gets grant to further research on hydrocephalus
Police chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Jennings
Police chase leads to officer involved shooting in Jennings
K9 Balko died Friday night, March 3, while conducting a search inside the Railway Exchange...
St. Louis Fire Department K9 dies during search and rescue mission
Friday brings another round of flooding for East St. Louis, Cahokia Heights despite promises of...
Friday brings another round of flooding for East St. Louis, Cahokia Heights despite promises of change