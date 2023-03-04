Woman shot in attempted robbery at St. Peters Schnucks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has life threatening injuries after being shot at a St. Peters Schnucks Friday night.

The victim, a 52-year-old woman, was shot during an attempted robbery. She was transported from the scene with life threatening injuries, and is currently in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Schnucks on Plaza 94 in St. Peters.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver Hyundai SUV occupied by additional subjects.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The St. Peters Detective Bureau is currently investigating the shooting and following leads. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Peters Police Department at 636-278-2222.

This is a developing story and will be updated as News 4 learns more.

