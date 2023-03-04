Game Day Blog: St. Louis CITY SC’s first home opener

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC’s home opener begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday against Charlotte FC.

CITY SC’s first match as an MLS club was on Feb. 25, where they won with a thrilling late-game goal by João Klauss. The game finished 2-3 with CITY SC taking their first game and their first win.

The match can be watched at home on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.

