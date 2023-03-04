Game Day Blog: St. Louis CITY SC’s first home opener

St Louis City SC defender Kyle Heibert (22) hugs teammate Nicholas Gioacchini (11) as they...
St Louis City SC defender Kyle Heibert (22) hugs teammate Nicholas Gioacchini (11) as they celebrate their win over Austin FC in an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC’s home opener begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday against Charlotte FC.

CITY SC’s first match as an MLS club was on Feb. 25, where they won with a thrilling late-game goal by João Klauss. The game finished 2-3 with CITY SC taking their first game and their first win.

St. Louligans say all are welcome in soccer fandom

The match can be watched at home on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has life threatening injuries after being shot at St. Peters Schnucks Friday night.
Woman shot in attempted robbery at St. Peters Schnucks
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Cold Tonight, But A Weekend Warm Up
Weekend warm-up
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer on parole arrested for attacking woman outside Central...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer on parole arrested for attacking woman outside Central West End store
AG Bailey’s office is requiring Mayor Jones produce all communications she’s ever had with...
MO AG subpoenas Jones, Green in Gardner removal proceedings

Latest News

Senior Cameron Stovall (right) celebrates after scoring against Miller Career Friday night.
Vashon boys basketball wins 8th district title, headed to Class 4 Sweet 16
What fans need to know for first City SC game
What fans need to know for first City SC game
St. Louis City SC: Meet the captains
St. Louis City SC: Meet the captains
Taylor Twellman
St. Louis native Taylor Twellman on commentating for City SC