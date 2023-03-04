Friday brings another round of flooding for East St. Louis, Cahokia Heights despite promises of change

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hours of rain Friday resulted in many streets in the Metro East flooded.

Several streets in East St. Louis and Cahokia Heights flooded after rain Friday morning into the afternoon.

East St. Louis precinct committeewoman Kim Shanklin expressed frustration to News 4 after drainage pumps at Insterstate 255 and State Street still aren’t repaired after historic flooding in July.

“Our help is suppose to come from our leaders,” Shanklin said. “It’s been almost--over seven months, and they got plenty of money down there. Can you tell me why they haven’t fixed these pumps yet? I don’t go and bother the mayor because I figure like this; if he was going to help us--how long it’s been? Over seven months--he would have been helped. We are taxpayers. We shouldn’t have to live this.”

“I’m equally as disappointed and she’s absolutely correct. The city did fail,” East St. Louis mayor Robert Eastern III told News 4.

Eastern said after July’s historic flooding city officials got repair quotes, but city manager Carlos Mayfield and fired public works director Tim Lockett never presented the quotes for council approval.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker promised nearly $10 million upfront for Cahokia Heights’ sewer and flooding issues last year.

“There’s actually paperwork that still hasn’t been submitted. We’re trying to help local officials to get all of that in order,” Pritzker said during a press conference in East St. Louis in February. “It’s high priority for all of us to make sure all of the funding comes.”

Mayor Eastern said the new public works director and city manager need to present quotes to council, so repairs to the drainage can be approved.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.