Fog & Frost this morning - Then a weekend warm-up

First Alert Weather:

Some will wake up to patchy fog and frosty windshields

Warmer temperatures this afternoon & Sunday

Cooler weather is on the horizon

Saturday morning you may wake up to patchy fog and frosty windshields. Drive slowly through areas of fog. Temperatures will warm nicely by the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s or lower 60s. The first-ever home opener at CityPark for St. Louis City SC and the weather won’t be a problem. It will be dry and cool to in the low 50s at kickoff, and 40s by the drive home.

Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. Highs will sit in the lower and mid-60s.

What’s next? Spring-like temperatures are expected Monday with highs in the 70s. Tuesday begins the transition to a pattern that favors colder-than-normal temperatures. We have rain chances Thursday and Friday morning. Some of that may mix to snow. This will be wet and slushy snow and at this point it doesn’t look heavy. It will also have trouble sticking. The pattern for cooler temperatures looks favorable through at least mid-March.

