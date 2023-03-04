No active threat after barges carrying anhydrous ammonia break free in Lincoln County

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) - Two barges carrying large amounts of anhydrous ammonia broke free north of Lock and Dam 25 near Winfield, Missouri, Friday evening.

A mandatory evacuation was emplaced for all residents within one mile south of Winfield Lock and Dam 25. The evacuation is now over.

“No further hazard. Just to confirm, no chemical release took place. Thank you to the barge workers and first responders,” said The Winfield Foley Fire Protection District on their Facebook.

The fire protection district said the Army Corps of Engineers was able to move a barge to a safe location after it broke free and turned sideways. The incident lasted about two hours in total.

An update on Facebook Live was given around 7:30 p.m.

