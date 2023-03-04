Additional SLMPD officers to patrol Downtown, Downtown West this weekend with big crowds expected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A busy weekend in St. Louis is expected to draw in large crowds.

The Home and Garden Show is taking place at the dome, Arch Madness happening at Enterprise and CITYSC is hosting a block party Friday night ahead of it’s first home game on Saturday.

Downtown safety continues to be a topic of conversation, especially for long-time resident Les Sterman.

“Conditions have really deteriorated over the last few years in terms of general disorder and criminal activity downtown,” Sterman says.

Sterman has lived downtown for more than 17 years, saying he hears gunshots while laying in bed.

“We have to be very concerned about keeping all of our visitors safe,” Sterman says. “Generally the best deterrent to crime is having people on the street and having big crowds around. Hopefully that will be fine although the event a couple of weeks ago, the volleyball tournament, brought lots of people downtown and still resulted in a tragedy that happened here.”

People are in St. Louis for some major sporting events, including the Missouri Valley Conference (Arch Madness).

Dan Wegner comes each year to support his team, often walking downtown at night without a second thought.

“In recent years we’ve been second guessing should we be walking between the embassy suites and the enterprise center, especially at night,” Wegner says.

SLMPD is planning ahead.

On top of the usual Downtown and Downtown West patrols, nearly 50 additional officers will be used on Saturday.

Those officers will start mid-day and run through midnight.

Captain Pierre Benoist is encouraging people to stay vigilant, park in well-lit areas and leave guns at home.

“Downtown is safe to come down, especially to come to these events,” Captain Benoist says. “We believe when there’s a large crowd, the chances of something occurring decrease heavily.”

Captain Benoist says the additional officers will both be in uniform and undercover. A majority of their patrolling will be at the different parking lots, trying to prevent cars from being broken into.

Sterman says although he wants visitors to be safe, it’s something he wants to see more of all the time.

“When there are major events there are a lot of police downtown and I think they do a great job keeping us safe,” Sterman says. “It’s the other times that are the problems, when there aren’t events we see very little police presence so that’s a problem.”

