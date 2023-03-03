“We have a crisis today”: Power struggle over who should control City of St. Louis police force

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An effort is underway in Jefferson City to re-imagine policing across the St. Louis region.

Republican state lawmakers, some out of St. Louis County, are making the push to return the control of the City of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, back to the state, as it was before 2012.

“We need all hands on deck. I mean, the state needs to be involved,” President of the Neighborhood Improvement Association for Downtown West, Matt O’Leary said.

After a disastrous stretch, where an out-of-town teenager lost her legs to a reckless driver, another crash costing four young people their life in Midtown, and a man murdered execution style in broad daylight on a downtown street, St. Louis City and County residents see the crime issue, but can’t settle on the fix.

“There is a better way of doing police work in the city and county,” State Representative Justin Sparks said.

Sparks, a former police officer and Wildwood resident, is sponsoring multiple bills to redefine policing across the St. Louis region. An effort to give the state of Missouri control of the city police department, like it was for 152 years, until 2012.

House Bill 213 aims to returns the control of the City of St. Louis Police Department back to the Board of Police Commissioners. It’s been modified to be House Bill 702.

While House Bill 1280 works to establish the St. Louis Regional Crime and Policing Commission

“I’m not saying this will solve the world’s problems, because I don’t think it will,” Sparks shared. “I think it’s just one piece.”

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, from 1985 until 2011, the murder rate in the City of St. Louis averaged 37 per 100,000 people.

In 2020, the City of St. Louis had 263 homicides: that’s a rate of 87 per 100,000 people. That is a 50-year high but, in that time span, the city’s population also dropped by about half.

Following 2020, St. Louis had a major turnaround with national violent crime trends and saw a 25% drop in homicides between 2020 and 2021, with violent crime trends stable or trending downwards in 2022.

Sparks said local government promised to reduce costs and crime, and failed.

“The police want this,” Sparks explained. “I’m saying all of the police, the Ethical Society of Police, the Fraternal Order of Police. They have all asked for this.”

Some state democrats are backing the Republican legislation. However, State Representative and City of St. Louis resident, Rasheen Aldridge is not.

“I think everyone at this point just is so sick of what crime is in our city, and they are looking for any answer at that point,” Aldridge said.

Interestingly enough, Kansas City is the only city with a state controlled police force. It’s police department just made headlines after an officer involved shooting, hurting three cops.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has called state control outdated and antiquated.

Critics, like Aldridge, said the lack of community input in a state-run force is a problem.

“The reality is, the police isn’t the fixing,” Aldridge explained. “If they want to address the root of crime, they would address the root of poverty, homelessness, the unstable housing we have in St. Louis, and the lack of low wage jobs.”

Some city residents, like Matt O’Leary said while those issues need a fix, there is urgency for something sooner to address the reckless behavior of criminals.

“The problem is with that is there’s a time disconnect,” O’Leary shared. “The investment in North City, light rail, job creation; that takes decades if not generations. We have a crisis today.”

News 4 contacted Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office for comment. Her spokesperson responded with this statement:

Rep. Sparks is incorrect. The total proposed FY2023 budget for the Police Division of the Department of Public Safety (excluding grants but including pensions) is $212.4 million, an increase of 4.5% or $9.1 million compared to FY2022. Moreover, the Jones Administration is actively recruiting officers and looking to fill positions to get to authorized strength. Mayor Jones recently visited Jefferson City with a budget request for a childcare facility dedicated to supporting first responder families.

Rep. Sparks should familiarize himself with the facts before attempting to legislate on this issue.

Rep. Sparks is also clearly unfamiliar with Prop P as well and is incorrect in his assertion. Proposition P was approved by the voters in 2017. It provides a half-cent sales tax to be allocated for four different uses: The Police Department; The Fire Department; The Circuit Attorney’s Office; and St. Louis youth. Police Department funding increased by $4.2 million from FY22 to FY23.

State control does not make cities safer. Just across the state, Kansas City last year experienced its second-deadliest year in recorded history under state control. Mayor Jones believes building community trust is essential to improving public safety, which is only possible when police are accountable to the neighborhoods they serve instead of Jefferson City politicians.

Nickk Desideri

Spokesperson for Mayor Tishuara Jones office

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.