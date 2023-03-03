Suspect sentenced for beating, killing man in wheelchair in Granite City home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 30-year-old man will spend 40 years in prison for fatally beating a man in a wheelchair in Granite City.

Blake Streeb, of Mt. Olive, Illinois, was sentenced Friday for beating 25-year-old Michael Raey in a Granite City home on August 7, 2022. Michael Reay was in a wheelchair and blind after an accident when he was a teenager. His family says he was defenseless when he was brutally attacked. The family says Michael was visiting a friend the night he was killed. They do not know Streeb.

“Our understanding is he showed up to the place and he beat Michael to a pulp, clearly from the picture here. He was beaten beyond recognition and stomped,” said Gary Reay, the victim’s uncle, shortly after the attack.

According to prosecutors, Streeb told them he was under the influence of meth at the time of the attack., but prosecutors say he recalled being angry because he suspected Reay was pretending to need a wheelchair.

