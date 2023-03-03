St. Louligans say all are welcome in soccer fandom

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louligans are a group of drum-banging, scarf-wearing, noise-making fans who are counting down until St. Louis City SC’s first home opener on Saturday.

“Thirteen years to get to this point,” said Mitch Morice, a co-founder of the St. Louligans, a longtime soccer supporter group.

It all started back in 2010 with AC St. Louis. For years they’ve supported the various soccer teams in St. Louis, and some credit them with helping make our city’s MLS team a reality.

With thousands of new soccer fans in St. Louis, many want to know how to join.

“We don’t care who you are, where you come from. If you show up, make noise and support the local team, you’re one of us,” said Morice.

To learn the chants, check out videos posted by Fleur de Noise, the fan group and drum corp of the supporter’s section.

Ask the team, and they’ll tell you, the noise makes a big difference.

“We were in Austin last Saturday outchanting Austin supporters, and the players came up to me afterwards and said how much they appreciated and let them dig even deeper,” said Caleb Leon, manager of fan and supporter relations for STL City SC.

