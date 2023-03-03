St. Louis police agree on new contract, pay raise

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department has reached a raise agreement with the St. Louis Police Officers Association and the Ethical Police Society Union.

This will be the largest raise for St. Louis officers in at least two decades.

Starting pay for officers will now be at $54,000, and officers with at least 10 years experience will get an 8% raise.

These raises will take effect on July 1.

The agreement is set to be signed next week. Once signed, every officer and sergeant will get a $3,000 retention incentive.

