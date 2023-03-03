St. Louis police agree on new contract, pay raise

The St. Louis Police Department has reached a raise agreement with the St. Louis Police Officers Association and the Ethical Police Society Union.
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department has reached a raise agreement with the St. Louis Police Officers Association and the Ethical Police Society Union.

This will be the largest raise for St. Louis officers in at least two decades.

Starting pay for officers will now be at $54,000, and officers with at least 10 years experience will get an 8% raise.

These raises will take effect on July 1.

The agreement is set to be signed next week. Once signed, every officer and sergeant will get a $3,000 retention incentive.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy Rain & Wind
Cold Tonight, But A Weekend Warm Up
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer on parole arrested for attacking woman outside Central...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer on parole arrested for attacking woman outside Central West End store
Tim Norman guilty
Tim Norman sentenced to life in prison in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire plot
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts

Latest News

Heavy rain and high winds cause damage in St. Louis
Heavy rain and high winds cause damage in St. Louis
A 30-year-old man will spend 40 years in prison for fatally beating a man in a wheelchair in...
granite city threats at 4
AG Bailey’s office is requiring Mayor Jones produce all communications she’s ever had with...
MO AG subpoenas Jones, Green in Gardner removal proceedings
“We have a crisis today”: Power struggle over who should control City of St. Louis police force
‘We have a crisis today’ Power struggle over who should control City of St. Louis police force