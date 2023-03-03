Heavy rain and high winds cause damage in St. Louis

Heavy rain and high winds cause trees to topple throughout the area
Heavy rain and high winds cause trees to topple throughout the area(KMOV)
By Terry Cancila
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homes, vehicles and power lines are being damaged as trees are toppling from the heavy rain and high winds.

Winds reaching more than 50 MPH along with saturated ground are knocking trees over throughout the St. Louis Metro Area.

On Miami Street in South City, a tree fell across the road on and onto a car. A tree fell onto a house on East O’Fallon Drive in Caseyville, Illinois.

The rain is expected to end by late this afternoon but the wet ground still poses a threat for more damage.

There have been no injuries reported from any of the incidents.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy Rain & Wind
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy Rain & Strong Winds
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer on parole arrested for attacking woman outside Central...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer on parole arrested for attacking woman outside Central West End store
Tim Norman guilty
Tim Norman sentenced to life in prison in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire plot
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts

Latest News

Today’s heavy rain damaged a pipe and caused the flooding of eastbound I-270 before New Halls...
Broken drainage pipe shuts down eastbound I- 270 near New Halls Ferry Road
AG Bailey’s office is requiring Mayor Jones produce all communications she’s ever had with...
MO AG subpoenas Jones, Green in Gardner removal proceedings
“We have a crisis today”: Power struggle over who should control City of St. Louis police force
‘We have a crisis today’ Power struggle over who should control City of St. Louis police force
Fans prep for first home CITY SC match
St. Louligans say all are welcome in soccer fandom