Heavy rain and high winds cause damage in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homes, vehicles and power lines are being damaged as trees are toppling from the heavy rain and high winds.

Winds reaching more than 50 MPH along with saturated ground are knocking trees over throughout the St. Louis Metro Area.

On Miami Street in South City, a tree fell across the road on and onto a car. A tree fell onto a house on East O’Fallon Drive in Caseyville, Illinois.

The rain is expected to end by late this afternoon but the wet ground still poses a threat for more damage.

There have been no injuries reported from any of the incidents.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.