Governor Parson supports effort to remove Kim Gardner from office

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visited the Wainwright state office building in downtown St. Louis for a ceremonial signing of a bill that gives state workers a raise. House Bill 14 gives all state workers an 8.7 percent cost-of-living pay increase. Parson also spoke to the media about the effort to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from office.

Pam Nicholson was one of the many state employees who attended the ceremony.

“We could use it. I know how it’s been, the economy and everything, and it’s just a boost for us,” she said.

The pay increase will show up in the paychecks scheduled for March 31.

After the signing ceremony, Parson spoke about efforts to remove Gardner from office. The governor said up until now, he hasn’t called for Gardner to resign because he believes that it’s up to voters to decide whether an elected official should be voted out of office. But he said he now supports Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s effort to remove her from office. He said he believes Gardner has failed to fulfill the duties of her office and keep citizens of St. Louis safe.

“I think there has to be an understanding at some point you have a job you have to do; you took an oath to do and if you’re not doing it, you have to be accountable for it and we need to move on. We’re at that point,” said Parson.

If a judge decides to remove Gardner, it’s up to the governor to appoint her replacement. Parson said he’s already preparing for that responsibility and has had an initial conversation about it with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. But he said he won’t make a decision without input from elected officials in St. Louis.

Parson said because of issues with the circuit attorney’s office and the level of crime in the city, he thinks it’s appropriate for the legislature to discuss proposed legislation to appoint a special prosecutor and to create a board to oversee operations of the police department. House bill 301, regarding a special prosecutor, passed the House last month 109-35. The bill that would take local control away from the police department passed the Missouri House this week.

The governor also said the crime problem in St. Louis impacts the entire state and said he gets asked about it when he travels out of the state or out of the country to try to lure new businesses to Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.