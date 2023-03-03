First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy Rain & Strong Winds

First Alert Weather:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to heavy rain & strong winds

Rain through this Afternoon, 1-3″ Possible

Colder & Windy today, Gusts 30-45 MPH

Friday: Widespread rain, heavy at times. Minor flooding is possible too, especially areas south of St. Louis where we have had the higher rainfall totals. Generally 1″-3″ rainfall area wide can be expected with the higher totals near 3″ south. The rain will end during the late afternoon.

Non-storm winds will be gusting 30-45 MPH and that can take down some tree branches and more isolated instances of tree limbs. The winds will gust from the North and switch to the Northwest later this afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect through 6pm this evening.

Saturday is much quieter and will warm nicely to the upper 50s. The first-ever home opener at CityPark for St. Louis City SC and the weather won’t be a problem. It will be dry and cool to in the mid to upper 40s.

