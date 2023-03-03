First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy Rain & Strong Winds

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to heavy rain & strong winds
  • Rain through this Afternoon, 1-3″ Possible
  • Colder & Windy today, Gusts 30-45 MPH

Friday: Widespread rain, heavy at times. Minor flooding is possible too, especially areas south of St. Louis where we have had the higher rainfall totals. Generally 1″-3″ rainfall area wide can be expected with the higher totals near 3″ south. The rain will end during the late afternoon.

Non-storm winds will be gusting 30-45 MPH and that can take down some tree branches and more isolated instances of tree limbs. The winds will gust from the North and switch to the Northwest later this afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect through 6pm this evening.

Saturday is much quieter and will warm nicely to the upper 50s. The first-ever home opener at CityPark for St. Louis City SC and the weather won’t be a problem. It will be dry and cool to in the mid to upper 40s.

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Norman guilty
Tim Norman sentenced to life in prison in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire plot
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
News 4 Investigates: Accused murderer out on bond in St. Louis City
News 4 Investigates: Accused murderer out on bond in St. Louis City
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
Man charged after 4 die in Midtown crash

Latest News

Widespread, heavy rain at times today with winds gusting 30-45 mph.
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy Rain & Wind
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy Rain & Wind
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy Rain & Wind
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy Rain & Wind
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy Rain & Wind In The Morning