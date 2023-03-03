Cold Tonight, But A Weekend Warm Up

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Winds slowly ease this evening, Light Winds By Morning
  • Rain ends, a dry and cold night
  • Warmer weekend ahead

This Evening: Rain is over and even some snow northeast of St. Louis is ending and we’ll be dry this evening. Winds will slowly ease but won’t be as strong as earlier in the day. After sunset gusts ease up quite a bit and sustained winds will be 10-20 mph.

Saturday is much quieter and while a cold start near freezing, it will warm nicely to near 60. The first-ever home opener at CityPark for St. Louis City SC and the weather won’t be a problem. It will be dry and cool to in the low 50s at kickoff, 40s by the drive home.

Sunday is even warmer and remaining dry with partly cloudy skies.

What’s next? Monday will feel like Spring with highs in the 70s, but a cold spell is coming. Late week our temps fall and by Friday our high may be stuck in the 30s. Late week rain or snow is possible. At this point it’s not a storm, but we’ll keep you posted as we get closer to some more wet weather late next week.

7 Day Forecast

Latest News

