City Foundry break-ins force STL chief and courts to update juvenile punishment rules

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Tracy is teaming up with the city juvenile court system to hold underage offenders accountable.

According to the 22nd Judicial Court, a new memo outlining the rules was sent out on Thursday in response to a rash of car break-ins and burglaries at the City Foundry.

“This is a step in the right direction towards addressing crime in the City of St. Louis, says Will Smith of City Foundry STL. “While there is significantly more that needs to be done, we are pleased to see decisions like this being made. Safety must be the top priority for the city, and we are pleased with the decision of the court.”

The new memo was designed to remove confusion in juvenile arrest cases and was signed by Chief Tracy on Tuesday.

The biggest takeaways from the letter include the following:

- Juveniles arrested for a felony crime must go to court in person so the case can be formally reviewed by a judge or a lawyer. - Arrested juveniles can be counseled and released only if they meet a certain criteria, i.e. not being charged for a felony. - Officers will have more say on how a juvenile will be disciplined; including the option to take them to detention to face charges. - Officers will also have access to a juvenile’s criminal history to see if they’re wanted for other crimes.

“We want to ensure public safety; we want to assist our youth with the resources they need while at the same time holding those youth accountable that are committing the most violent crime and making sure we’re assisting those youth as well during the process,” says Executive Director, Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Nicolle Barton.

Stephanie Birk’s car was broken into in January and a juvenile suspect busted out her window.

“It’s definitely going to deter people if it’s not safe where their cars parked,” she says.

News 4 has learned an additional incident influenced the game changing letter.

In January, teens were released after shots were fired at officers.

This memo is one of the first acts from Chief Robert Tracy as St. Louis City’s top cop.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.