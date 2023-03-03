Broken drainage pipe shuts down eastbound I- 270 near New Halls Ferry Road

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A broken drainage pipe has flooded and shut down all lanes of eastbound I-270 and one westbound lane near New Halls Ferry Road.

traffic is being diverted off at New Halls Ferry to Pershall, then back to the interstate.

Evening rush hour is expected to be impacted.

Motorists should use alternate routes.

