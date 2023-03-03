Belleville ramps up efforts to rid blighted properties

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - A city in the Metro East is increasing efforts to rid the city of dilapidated properties.

Belleville city officials confirmed with News 4 Thursday that the city is taking an initiative to work with property owners on blighted structures.

“The city is definitely willing to work with those property owners that want to work with the city and bring those properties up to compliance,” said Cliff Cross, the director of economic development, planning and zoning for the City of Belleville.

Cross said the city is actively identifying problem properties.

“I don’t think it was focused on as much as it probably should have been in the past, but now we’re taking that initiative,” Cross added. “I think the biggest challenge is to identify who’s responsible for those properties because so many of them are in an LLC.”

Cross expects the city to demolish more than 20 properties in the next three months, and officials are expanding efforts to work with private investors to rehabilitate salvageable structures.

“Months turn into years, and we’re still looking at a lot of properties around the city that need attention and aren’t getting it,” Belleville resident Michael Hagberg said. “The owner isn’t going to do anything with it and the city is just taking their time trying to address it. You know, unfortunately, it will then fall on the taxpayers. It’s a domino effect that you end up with more vacant homes because they’re not selling because you’ve got derelict homes in the neighborhood.”

