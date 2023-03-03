17-year old sentenced in fatal drive-by shooting in Metro East

Months after a fatal drive-by shooting, a 17-year old has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Months after a fatal drive-by shooting, a 17-year old has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

In June of 2022, Russean K. Hollis, then 16, was charged in connection with the drive-by shooting of Tashay Mathis, 42. The shooting took place at Sixth Street and Broadway in Venice, Illinois. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

“It’s disturbing to see young people engaging in any type of violence, let alone violence of this magnitude” said Madison County State Attorney Thomas Haine. “For the family and loved ones of Mr. Mathis, nothing can undo their suffering, but I hope the swift resolution of this case brings them a measure of closure.”

Hollis’s conviction and sentence was announced Wednesday.

