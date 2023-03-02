Two historic buildings slated for demolition in Overland

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two historic buildings, one of which dates back to 1903, are set for demolition after a decision by the Overland City Council.

A mansion and chapel, formerly a seminary, have been located in Wild Acres Park since the city acquired them over 20 years ago. “You know this is our history and if you tear down these buildings you will never get that history back,” said Karen Seal, President of ‘Friends of Wild Acres’ and also a board member for the Overland Historical Society.

Seal is passionate about keeping the mansion and chapel standing and thriving.

But after a decision by the Overland City Council on Monday, the wrecking ball is coming for the buildings marked as county historical landmarks.

“Well I just am really sad and I think it’s such a terrible idea,” said Seal.

The city bought the buildings over 20 years ago for over $1 million.

At one point, the city considered putting city hall here, another time a performing arts theater was considered.

They also had interest from private buyers for things like event spaces as well as religious and educational activities, but deals were never completed.

The reason why the city is getting rid of the buildings is the incredibly high cost of renovating them. The chapel would cost $2.5 million, and the mansion would cost at least $10 million.

The mansion is plagued by environmental issues such as mold and asbestos. Pictures show plenty of work would need to be done in both buildings.

Overland’s Mayor Marty Little told News 4 over the phone that a city of their size can’t afford it and he worries the buildings will continue to decay and somebody could get hurt.

He also applauded the city council for making a decision, saying the buildings have been in limbo for years.

While Seal would like to raise money to repair the chapel that she believes would bring in events that would then gather more money for the mansion, the city seems intent on tearing them down.

Mayor Little confirmed one possibility is a dog park to go in place of the buildings. The expected cost to demolish the buildings is $300,000-$500,000.

“So I’m saying to everybody we’re going to have a $500,000 dog park,” said Seal.

Overland City Administrator Jason McConachie said it would likely be three to four months before the buildings come down.

