Three Lafayette Square-area restaurants to close permanently months after fire

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three restaurants in the same building near Lafayette Square are closing their doors for good, more than five months after a fire.

Vin de Set, PW Pizza and 21st Street Brewers Bar, which were located at 21st and Chouteau, closed after a fire on September 19. Investigators say the fire started after someone in a non-smoking area put out their cigarette in a rooftop planter.

The couple who owns the restaurants recently said they cannot meet the costs of insurance and rebuilding. It is not known what will happen to the building.

