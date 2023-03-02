Three Lafayette Square-area restaurants to close permanently months after fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three restaurants in the same building near Lafayette Square are closing their doors for good, more than five months after a fire.

Vin de Set, PW Pizza and 21st Street Brewers Bar, which were located at 21st and Chouteau, closed after a fire on September 19. Investigators say the fire started after someone in a non-smoking area put out their cigarette in a rooftop planter.

The couple who owns the restaurants recently said they cannot meet the costs of insurance and rebuilding. It is not known what will happen to the building.

