St. Louis City SC partners with Operation Food Search to help families who are food insecure

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis City SC spent Wednesday afternoon packing up more than 1,600 meals for Operation Food Search.

The team stuffed backpacks with meals to tide children over the weekend as part of “Operation Backpack.” The backpacks will be given out at more than 350 locations across the area on Thursday.

The team’s partnership with Operation Food Search extends beyond “Operation Backpack.” According to Kristen Wild, President and CEO of Operation Food Search, after every St. Louis City SC game, about 3,000 pounds of food that would otherwise be wasted will be distributed to food-insecure families.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.