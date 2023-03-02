St. Louis City looks to bring back red-light traffic cameras

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis wants to re-install red-light cameras to crack down on bad driving.

“Studies have shown the effectiveness of red-light cameras of reducing crashes and keeping people safe,” said Mayor Tishaura Jones.

On Wednesday, the mayor announced her legal team is looking into ways to put the traffic cameras back up.

In 2015, the state declared the cameras unconstitutional and an invasion of privacy.

“We need to do more to hold reckless drivers accountable. That’s why my administration is looking into ways to explore automated traffic enforcement or red-light cameras to discourage to reckless driving across St. Louis,” Mayor Jones said.

On Sunday, four people were killed in a crash on Forest Park Parkway and South Grand.

There have been 55 crashes and eight hit and runs on that same stretch of road since 2022.

“That’s the hard thing to accept right now is that they’re so many people out there driving like knuckle-heads,” said Crown Candy Kitchen owner, Andy Karanziff.

Store video captured at least 7 car speed through a stop sign outside Crown Candy in less than a minute.

In 2022, St. Louis Metropolitan Police issued 8000 speed tickets across the city.

“That was crazy. I’ve seen maybe two cars or three cars close together but never like that,” said Karanziff.

“If they know that cameras are watching, you hope that will change their minds about the reckless driving, the speeding, the running the stop signs and all of that,” said Alderwoman Shameem Clark-Hubbard.

Clark-Hubbard oversees Ward 10 and is already researching and meeting with technology companies about the best software to use for future red-light cameras.

“Get those cameras back on the ground as long as it protects people’s rights,” said Clark-Hubbard. “We can use them to try to catch, to try to calm and hold some of these reckless drivers accountable.”

“Individuals that are running stop lights and stop signs, they’ve already proven they don’t care. So, it’s just one more thing that they’re not going to care about, " said Karanziff.

The red-light camera proposal would be a part of the city’s 40 million Safer Streets Bill.

The mayor says the cameras could reduce injury crashes by at least 10 percent.

