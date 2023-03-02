Schnucks hosts ‘Player Pals’ sweepstakes with CITY SC

The lucky winners will secure a spot for their eight to 12-year-old child to walk out on the CITYPARK pitch alongside the team’s starting lineup.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schnucks is hosting a St. Louis CITY SC “Player Pals” sweepstakes.

The lucky winners will secure a spot for their eight to 12-year-old child to walk out on the CITYPARK pitch alongside the team’s starting lineup.

The contest starts today via the Schnucks Rewards App.

There will be 30 winners to walk out before the next three upcoming matches. The winner will be able to bring a friend or a sibling. They’ll also get a t-shirt, and tickets to the game.

The deadline is March 14.

